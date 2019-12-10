VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Talks About His Latest Film on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

Quentin Tarantino talks about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the real people who inspired Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's characters in the movie and growing up in Los Angeles.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



