VIDEO: Phoebe Bridgers Performs 'Savior Complex' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs "Savior Complex" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: When Might Broadway Return? Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' by Late Summer
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Laura Benanti's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 on HBO Max
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS
- VIDEO: Watch ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS