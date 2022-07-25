Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares THE UNDECLARED WAR Trailer

The six 60 minute episode cyber thriller drama series will drop on Thursday, August 18.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

Peacock has shared the trailer for BAFTA Winner Peter Kosminsky's new series, The Undeclared War. The six 60 minute episode cyber thriller drama series will binge drop on Thursday, August 18.

The cast includes Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Hannah Khalique-Brown.

Set in 2024, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run up to a general election.

When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry, 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (played by Hannah Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare.

"The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare - a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences. In my work, I've tried to shine a light on aspects of publicly policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead," said writer director and producer Peter Kosminsky.

The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead and anticipate their opponents' every hidden move.

The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public DON'T know you're fighting?

Watch the trailer here:

VIDEO: Peacock Shares THE UNDECLARED WAR Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lena Dunham's CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY to Have World Premiere at TIFF
July 25, 2022

From Prime Video, Catherine Called Birdy stars Bella Ramsey, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Kaye, with Billie Piper and Andrew Scott. It is directed by and screenplay written by Lena Dunham, based on the book by Karen Cushman. Producers are Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Dunham, and Jo Wallett.
THE ORVILLE to Make Disney+ Debut
July 25, 2022

At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for “The Orville: New Horizons,” Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director, producer Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the Emmy-nominated, fan favorite sci-fi series “The Orville.' The epic space adventure series will also continue to stream on Hulu.
Kelli Baker Announces New Single 'Blood on the Nile'
July 25, 2022

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, this is a new direction for Baker, as she brings her bandmates into Richie Cannata’s prestigious Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, NY. (Justin Bieber, Jon Bellion, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, among countless others).
Adele Shares Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates
July 25, 2022

Adele has announced the rescheduled WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Las Vegas residency show dates. Adele was previously set to begin the residency earlier this year, but postponed the engagement due to production delays. Adele recently released her brand new studio album, '30'. The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Release New Studio Album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'
July 25, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their brand new studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen will be released on Warner Records. The surprise announcement was dropped at Denver’s Empower Field to rapturous response as the North American leg of their critically and commercially acclaimed global stadium tour kicked off.