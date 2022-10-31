Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Official Teaser

All eight episodes of the series will drop December 22, 2022.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Peacock has shared the teaser trailer for The Best Man: the Final Chapters. All eight episodes of the series will drop December 22, 2022.

The teaser premiered exclusively at Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999, a FULL CIRCLE moment for the franchise.

In addition to the teaser drop, Creator of the Best Man Franchise/ Writer/ EP/ Director/ Co-Developed By/ Co-Showrunner Malcolm D. Lee, Writer/ EP/Co-Developed By/ Co-Showrunner Dayna Lynne North, Morris Chestnut and Melissa De Sousa participated in a Q&A panel.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The series stars Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

