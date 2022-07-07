VIDEO: Peacock Shares Kevin Hart's HART TO HEART Trailer

In season 2 of HART TO HEART, Kevin Hart once again sits down with guests ranging from A-list musicians and actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The one-hour, uncorked interviews take place in Hart's wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful and humorously unfiltered conversations.

The new season is set to debut on Thursday, July 14 on Peacock. Watch the new trailer below!

No topic is off limits as guests discuss their careers, family, loss and love. Season 2 guests include Pete Davidson, JAY-Z, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu, Seth McFarlane.

Quote from Host and Executive Producer, Kevin Hart - "After an incredible first season of HART TO HEART, I couldn't wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business," says Kevin Hart. "There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won't get anywhere else."

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin Hart to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.

Watch the new trailer here: