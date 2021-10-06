VIDEO: Peacock Releases the Trailer for THE KIDS TONIGHT SHOW

The Kids Tonight Show, executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, is a new late-night series launching on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 14 with two new episodes dropping weekly.

Hosted by an ensemble of four amazingly talented and quick-witted kids, this is the show where the kids are in charge. Shooting in Studio 6A at 30 Rock, across the hallway from Fallon's own Studio 6B, The Kids Tonight Show is an all-new late-night series that will offer a unique kid's lens on the iconic series "The Tonight Show." Viewers will get next-generation interpretations of all the beloved Fallon bits, celebrity interviews and signature late-night fun for kids and the whole family.

The trailer highlights some of the incredible guests including JoJo Siwa, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Yara Shahidi, Meghan Trainor, Kristen Bell, Questlove & Tariq, Tituss Burgess and Celina Smith from "Annie Live!," Jimmy Fallon himself, and more! Official guest listings will be announced on a weekly basis.

The series will feature four brilliant kid hosts - Recker Eans, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez and Young Dylan - who will deliver monologues, interview guests, play games, and completely run the show!

Watch the trailer here: