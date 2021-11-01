VIDEO: Peacock Releases the Trailer for New JoJo Siwa Competition Series

Peacock has released the trailer for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, a new competition series hosted by JoJo Siwa and her mother, Jessalyn. The new series debuts on November 4.

Jessalyn Siwa, mom and manager to multi-talented worldwide pop sensation JoJo Siwa, is teaming up with her daughter, in Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, the ultimate reality competition series in which young talent, who also happen to be major JoJo Siwa fans, will compete for a coveted role in XOMG Pop, a brand-new pop group that will be managed by Jessalynn.

Eleven tweens will participate in a series of performances and challenges, while JoJo serves as choreographer and mentor. As part of the grand prize, the newly crowned pop group will serve as an opening act for JoJo.

The cast includes 18-year-old pop star, YouTube sensation, dancer, influencer and entrepreneur JoJo Siwa as well as her "momager" Jessalynn Siwa. Other cast members include Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, DALLAS Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan and Sadie O'Sullivan.

Watch the new trailer here: