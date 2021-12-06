Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Releases MACGRUBER Series Trailer

The new series will premiere on December 16, 2021.

Dec. 6, 2021  

Peacock has released the trailer for its new MacGruber series, set for a December 16 release.

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past-Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Will Forte (MacGruber), Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo), Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Billy Zane (Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach).

MacGruber is based on the iconic SNL parody sketch and cult-favorite feature film MacGruber (2010), and picks up where the film left off.

Watch the new trailer here:

