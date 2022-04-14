VIDEO: Peacock Debuts Trailer for SO DUMB IT'S CRIMINAL HOSTED BY SNOOP DOGG

SO DUMB IT'S CRIMINAL HOSTED BY SNOOP DOGG is Peacock's new original unscripted, from LOL Studios and Snoopadelic Films, premiering Wednesday, April 20.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the series invites some of today's comedy-greats to roast the world's dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos.

From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes. All eight episodes of this hilarious and satirical series will be available on premiere day.

The series includes a star-studded group of comedians including Affion Crockett ('Wild N' Out'), Deon Cole ('Black-Ish'), Deray Davis ('Snowfall'), Diallo Riddle ('South Side'), Godfrey ('South Side'), Jay Pharoah ('Saturday Night Live'), Jim Jefferies ('The Jim Jefferies Show'), Lewis Belt ('Are You The One?'), Loni Love ('The Real'), Moshe Kasher ('Betty'), Ron Funches ('The Great North') and Russell Peters ('Source Code'). Tacarra Williams ('South Side') will also appear as a series regular.

Watch the new trailer here: