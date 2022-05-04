VIDEO: Peacock Debuts THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Season Two Trailer

For the first time since their departure from "The Real Housewives," several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives will collide for a much-anticipated vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor.

The Peacock Original series will take viewers on a trip down memory lane as the ladies indulge in the lush countryside of the Berkshires with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades, and non-stop drama.

The new season will feature eight all-star Housewives alumnae from coast-to-coast, including Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Three of the seven episodes will drop on June 23, with a new episode available to stream each Thursday following.

Since her days on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Brandi Glanville has spent her time concentrating on being a mom, looking for love and hosting her podcast. Brandi is excited for a fresh start, but her off-the-cuff comments and party girl behavior quickly gets in the way.

Always the host with the most, Dorinda Medley is determined to "make it nice" for the ladies and plans a jam-packed week in the lush countryside of The Berkshires. The itinerary is set and the guest rooms are prepared, but will the ladies be ready for all of the activities she has planned for them?

Eva Marcille is all about good energy and excited at the prospect of making new connections and bonding over shared experiences of being Housewives. However, with such strong personalities, Eva quickly finds herself working as a peacemaker amongst the group.

Not one to turn down an adventure, Jill Zarin's bags are packed, and she is ready to go on vacation with this group of women. Although she knows some better than others, in typical Jill fashion, she is ready to make herself and her thoughts known to everyone.

With a successful law practice, career as a mortician and two young boys at home, Phaedra Parks is ready for a break from her everyday life. When conversations get heated and the group reaches a breaking point, Phaedra uses her calm demeanor and spirituality to try to knit the group back together. Will she succeed?

Always the life of the party, Tamra Judge is excited to let loose, make new friends and create more memories with her gal pal, Vicki. With a tendency to make her opinions known to everyone, she wastes no time confronting Brandi about their social media battle a few years back.

Since leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Taylor Armstrong has relocated to Orange County and currently lives with her daughter and husband, whom she rarely leaves. She has found her voice and is not afraid to use it, especially with her former co-star Brandi, who she has a score to settle with.

Vicki Gunvalson is thrilled to "whoop it up," but quickly finds herself heartbroken when her engagement is called off one day before the trip. With Vicki not feeling her best, she is confronted by the ladies for alienating herself.

Fans can also binge the first season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" on Peacock.

Watch the new trailer here: