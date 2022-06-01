VIDEO: Peacock Debuts RUTHERFORD FALLS Season Two Trailer

Peacock has shared the trailer for season two of Rutherford Falls. From Co-Creators Sierra Teller Ornelas, Michael Schur and Ed Helms, the critically acclaimed comedy series premieres exclusively on Peacock Thursday, June 16.

"'Rutherford Falls' is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2," said Co-Creator / Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer Sierra Teller Ornelas.

In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy RUTHERFORD FALLS, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

The cast also includes Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, DALLAS Goldtooth, and Kaniehtiio Horn.

Watch the new trailer here: