VIDEO: Patricia Field Goes Behind the Costume of EMILY IN PARIS Season Two

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes look at season two of Emily In Paris. The costumes are designed by Marylin Fitoussi and former Sex and the City designer Patricia Field.

Season two of Emily In Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work - which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Emily in Paris became Netflix's most viewed comedy series of 2020. Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

