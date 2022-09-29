VIDEO: Paramount Network Reveals YELLOWSTONE Season Five Trailer

Paramount Network TODAY REVEALED the explosive trailer for Yellowstone, TV's #1 show, which returns for its highly-anticipated season five on Sunday, November 13th with two all new episodes.

Following a record-breaking season, the new trailer gives eager fans a sneak peek at what's ahead this season for the Duttons, the new trailer opens with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and shows the chaos, enemies and "war" that immediately follow.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Paramount Network's Yellowstone season four premiere was cable's highest rated show, bringing in over 14 million viewers total.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land - and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. 101 empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883" and the upcoming "George & Tammy," "Tulsa King," "Lioness" and "Bass Reeves."

101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports past, present and future.

Upcoming projects include "Paradise Found" based on the true story of HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries "Covers," a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time.

SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include "The Current War: Director's Cut," the Sundance Audience award winner "Burden" as well as THE FAMILY comedy "The War with Grandpa."

Bosque Ranch Productions currently produces the hit TV series, Yellowstone. On the feature side, the company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Watch the new trailer here: