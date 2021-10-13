VIDEO: Original Cast of SAVED BY THE BELL Reunites for Reboot Season Two Trailer

The original cast of Saved By The Bell has reunited in a new teaser trailer for the reboot's upcoming second season on Peacock.

In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy Saved By The Bell, Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by "Bayside nonsense," but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head.

Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father's shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents' divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

The series stars Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), John Michael Higgins (Principal Toddman), Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy), Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), Josie Totah (Lexi), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Aisha), Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano) and Dexter Darden (DeVante).

Also returning this season are Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).

Watch the trailer here: