VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Trailer for Her Disney+ Original Film

Today, multiple GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo revealed on social media the official trailer and key art for her upcoming original film, "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)." The film will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25, 2022.

For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album "SOUR" (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of "SOUR."

"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u" is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

