VIDEO: Official Trailer Released for Netflix's LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S.

Love on the Spectrum - U.S. is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. Following the success of the multi award winning Australian series, this US based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 18th.

