Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Official Trailer Released for Netflix's LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S.

Love on the Spectrum - U.S.  is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following autistic people as they navigate the world of dating.

May. 4, 2022  

Love on the Spectrum - U.S. is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. Following the success of the multi award winning Australian series, this US based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 18th.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Take a look at the trailer below!

VIDEO: Official Trailer Released for Netflix's LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S.
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Florida Studio Theatre Announces 2022 WRITE A PLAY Educator of the Year
  • The Chicago Symphony with Riccardo Muti & More Announced for Sarasota Concert Association 2023 Season
  • Cast Announced for Douglas Carter Beane & Lewis Flinn's New Musical HOOD at Asolo Rep
  • FRIDAY FEST Returns To The Van Wezel This Summer