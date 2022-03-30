VIDEO: Official Trailer Released for DUAL, Starring Theo James and Karen Gillan

The official trailer for the upcoming film, Dual, has been released. The movie will star Karen Gillan, Beulah Koale, Theo James, and Aaron Paul. The film is directed and written by Riley Stearns. Originally premiering at Sundance 2022, Dual is set to be released in theaters on April 15th. Rated R, the film runs for 94 minutes.

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss onher friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts tohave her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now shehas one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.

Watch the trailer below!