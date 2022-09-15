VIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik Fellows

The official trailer for the film, Starf*cker, has been released. The movie stars Erik Fellows, most known for his roles in Being Rose, Break Even, Texas Heart, Purgatory, Days of Our Lives, and The Bay. Fellows plays the lead role of Jimmy Starr in this dark comedy story. The film is directed by Mark David and written by Mark David, Joshua A. Cohen (additional scenes by Chad Zhusik) and produced by Mark David, Erik Fellows and Chad Zhusik. Starf*cker is now streaming on Tubi and will be released on Amazon in September of 2022, with other ondemand outlets soon.

Fellos plays the role of a narcissistic psychopath with ADD, BPD and a sex addiction tries to sleep his way to the top of Hollywood, only to find his world crash down around him.

Starf*cker also stars James Russo (Django Unchained), Blake Clark (Boy Meets World), Robert Miano (Fast & Furious), Mara Marini (Parks and Recreation), Kacy Owens (Terminator: Dark Fate), Weston Cage (Lord of War), Caroline Macey (Grey's Anatomy), Johnny Dowers (Anger Management), Dusty Sorg (Westworld), and Clement von Franckenstein (The American President).

Erik Fellows is represented by agent Chrystal Ayers of Embrace Real Artists, manager Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix for publicity and brand management. Mark David is represented by manager Charles Lago of DTLA Entertainment Group.