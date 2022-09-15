Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik Fellows

Starf*cker is now streaming on Tubi and will be released on Amazon in September of 2022.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

VIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik Fellows

The official trailer for the film, Starf*cker, has been released. The movie stars Erik Fellows, most known for his roles in Being Rose, Break Even, Texas Heart, Purgatory, Days of Our Lives, and The Bay. Fellows plays the lead role of Jimmy Starr in this dark comedy story. The film is directed by Mark David and written by Mark David, Joshua A. Cohen (additional scenes by Chad Zhusik) and produced by Mark David, Erik Fellows and Chad Zhusik. Starf*cker is now streaming on Tubi and will be released on Amazon in September of 2022, with other ondemand outlets soon.

Fellos plays the role of a narcissistic psychopath with ADD, BPD and a sex addiction tries to sleep his way to the top of Hollywood, only to find his world crash down around him.

Starf*cker also stars James Russo (Django Unchained), Blake Clark (Boy Meets World), Robert Miano (Fast & Furious), Mara Marini (Parks and Recreation), Kacy Owens (Terminator: Dark Fate), Weston Cage (Lord of War), Caroline Macey (Grey's Anatomy), Johnny Dowers (Anger Management), Dusty Sorg (Westworld), and Clement von Franckenstein (The American President).

Erik Fellows is represented by agent Chrystal Ayers of Embrace Real Artists, manager Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix for publicity and brand management. Mark David is represented by manager Charles Lago of DTLA Entertainment Group.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik FellowsVIDEO: Official Trailer Released For STARF*CKER, Starring Erik Fellows
September 15, 2022

The official trailer for the film, Starf*cker, has been released. The movie stars Erik Fellows, most known for his roles in Being Rose, Break Even, Texas Heart, Purgatory, Days of Our Lives, and The Bay. Watch here!
Red Seed Films Announces Online Premiere Of FRANKIE & Film Festival Dates For THE BOTTOMRed Seed Films Announces Online Premiere Of FRANKIE & Film Festival Dates For THE BOTTOM
September 14, 2022

The award-winning Red Seed Films has announced the online premiere of FRANKIE and film festival screening dates for THE BOTTOM, the company's two inaugural short films.
KENDAL MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL Tour Comes To North America For The First Time In Its History, September 19KENDAL MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL Tour Comes To North America For The First Time In Its History, September 19
September 13, 2022

The Kendal Mountain Tour is coming to the USA and Canada for the first time this fall bringing a selection of the very best short adventure documentaries to North American audiences. 
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Comedian Jo Koy Announces Brings 2023 World Tour To Brown TheatreComedian Jo Koy Announces Brings 2023 World Tour To Brown Theatre
September 12, 2022

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour, which includes the Brown Theatre in Louisville.