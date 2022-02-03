VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz Stars in GIVE OR TAKE Trailer

Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release Give or Take, the heartfelt, multi-award-winning comedy drama from director Paul Riccio, in New York at THE QUAD Cinemas and Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal on February 11, followed by a DVD, digital release on February 22.

The film stars Dan in Real Life alum and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz alongside Jamie Effros (On), Joanne Tucker (The Report), and Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live). The Austin Chronicle hailed the film as a "genial dramedy reminiscent of Zach Braff's Garden State." The film is a refreshingly naturalistic drama with kind characters, clever writing and a sympathetic story" (Midwest Film Journal) that gives "a touching depiction of bereavement and contemplation of identity" (Screen Queens).

"Give or Take is the definition of a comedy with heart", said Riccio. "It's a detailed and authentic narrative, affording real depth to the regret, resentment and misunderstanding that can take shape around a loved one's death. Led by the heart-wrenching performance of Norbert Leo Butz, Give or Take paints a compelling, moving portrait of a son's journey to understand and accept the complexities of his father."

Martin's (Jamie Effros) a pragmatist who's checked the boxes of an acceptable life yet feels disconnected, especially from his father, Kenneth, a distant man Martin could never figure out. Their relationship got more complicated when Kenneth came out after his wife died. For the first time, he was able to live openly and honestly as a gay man. He found love with a younger man, his lawn guy, Ted (Norbert Leo Butz), and they'd been living together in Ken's house on Cape Cod ever since. When Kenneth dies, Martin goes home to sell the house while sharing it with Ted. Grieving, they circle each other, butt heads, and negotiate how to remember the different man they both loved, and the significance of what he left behind.

Give or Take world premiered at the Woods Hole Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Feature, and went on to play numerous other festivals including Monmouth Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Feature, Out on Film Atlanta, winning two awards for Best Ensemble and Best Screenplay, Port Townsend Film Festival where it garnered Best Feature, Out at THE MOVIES where is snagged Best Screenplay and Audience Award for Best Feature, FilmOut San Diego, where Butz took home Best Supporting Actor; and kicked off this year's Provincetown Film Festival.

"Give or Take is that rare film that has mastered THE JOB of tackling a serious subject in a heart-warming way", said Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass. "This story is honest and light-hearted, but still delivers a powerful message about coping with the death of a loved one. We are thrilled to be bringing this story and amazing ensemble cast to North American audiences."

Give or Take will be released February 22 on DVD and digital platforms including iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, DirecTV, Dish/Dish Digital, and through local cable & satellite providers on February 22.

Watch the new trailer here: