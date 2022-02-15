VIDEO: New DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA Film Trailer Released

A new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era has been released. The new film is set to be released in theaters on May 20.

The original principal cast of DOWNTON ABBEY will all once again return for the second film. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï will join the cast.

From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa.

The original principal cast features Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

Watch the new trailer here: