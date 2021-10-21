VIDEO: New Beyoncé Song Featured in KING RICHARD Trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes "King Richard," starring two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith ("Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness," "Bad Boys for Life"), under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green ("Monsters and Men").

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California's abandoned tennis courts - rain or shine - the girls are shaped by their father's unyielding commitment and their mother's balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them.

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, "King Richard" follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world's greatest sports legends.

Aunjanue Ellis ("If Beale Street Could Talk," TV's "Quantico") plays the girls' mom, Oracene "Brandy" Williams, Saniyya Sidney ("Hidden Figures," "Fences") stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton (TV's "Godfather of Harlem") stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (the "Divergent" series, TV's "Scandal") as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (upcoming "The Many Saints of Newark," "Ford v Ferrari") as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean ("IT Chapter Two"), Kevin Dunn (the "Transformers" films, HBO's "Veep") and Craig Tate ("Greyhound").

Green directed "King Richard" from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. The producers were Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd served as the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-winning director of photography Robert Elswit ("There Will Be Blood"), production designers Wynn Thomas ("Da 5 Bloods," "Hidden Figures") and William Arnold ("The Hate U Give"), Oscar-nominated editor Pamela Martin ("The Fighter"), and two-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Sharen Davis ("Dreamgirls," "Ray"). The music is by Oscar-nominated composer Kris Bowers ("Space Jam: A New Legacy," "A Concerto is a Conversation").

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Star Thrower Entertainment Production, A Westbrook Production, A Keepin' It Reel Production, "King Richard" is slated for U.S. release on November 19, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

Watch the new trailer here: