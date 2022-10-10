VIDEO: Netflix Unveils Tim Burton's WEDNESDAY Series Trailer

It's a family affair for WEDNESDAY with the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming original series revealing comedy veteran Fred Armisen will portray beloved Uncle Fester when the show premieres on November 23.

The trailer debuted at New York Comic Con during a packed Empire Stage panel on Saturday night that featured stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzman and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, along with surprise guest Fred Armisen.

From the imagination of Tim Burton, WEDNESDAY is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.

The series stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott) with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

The series will also feature Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez), plus Victor Teodor Dorobantu (Thing), Calum Ross (Rowan Laslow), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Rita Santiago).

Watch the new trailer here: