VIDEO: Netflix Shares WE HAVE A GHOST Trailer With David Harbour, Jahi Winston & Anthony Mackie

Netflix has shared the trailer for We Have a Ghost. The film is set to arrive on Friday, February 24. The film is based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh.

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.

The movie stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie, with Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, Steve Coulter.

It was executive produced by Christopher Landon, Korey Budd, Geoff Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, Nathan Miller. The film was written and directed by Christopher Landon.

Watch the new trailer here: