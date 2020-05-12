VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer for the Farewell Episodes of FULLER HOUSE

Netflix has shared the trailer for the farewell episodes of Fuller House, which premiere June 2!

Watch the trailer below!

In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ's lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler. In Fuller House's fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ's three boys, Stephanie's new baby, and Kimmy's feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and FOX Messitt Twins as Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola.





