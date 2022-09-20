Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares New DAHMER - MONSTER Series Trailer

The series is premiering on Netflix tomorrow, September 21.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Netflix has shared a new trailer for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is premiering on Netflix tomorrow, September 21.

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree IN PLAIN SIGHT for over a decade.

The series stars Evan Peters (Jeffrey Dahmer), Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer), and Niecy Nash (Glenda Cleveland).

Guest stars include Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Michael Beach (Detective Murphy), Colby French (Detective Kennedy), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards), Mac Brandt (Officer Rauth), Grant Harvey (Officer Mueller), Matthew Alan (Officer Gabrish), Scott Michael Morgan (Officer Balcerzak), Josh Braaten (Young Lionel Dahmer), Savannah Brown (Young Joyce Dahmer), Nick A. Fisher (Young Jeffrey Dahmer), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Steven Hicks), Vince Hill-Bedford (Steven Tuomi), Blake Cooper Griffin (Charles), Matt Cordova (Detective Rauss), Rodney Burford (Tony Hughes), Karen Malina White (Shirley Hughes), Nikyla Boxley (Young Shirley Hughes), Karl Makinen (Officer Clyde Reynolds), Nigel Gibbs (Jesse Jackson), Brandon Black (Dean Vaughn), Raphael Sbarge (Mayor John Norquist), David Barrera (Police Chief Arreola), Dyllón Burnside (Ronald Flowers), Khetphet "KP" Phagnasay (Sounthone Sinthasomphone), Ken Lerner (Joseph Zilber), Dominic Burgess (John Wayne Gacy), Chris Greene (Assistant Chaplain Adams), Furly Mac (Christopher Scarver), Linda Park (Julie Yang).

VIDEO: Netflix Shares New DAHMER - MONSTER Series Trailer
