VIDEO: Netflix Shares NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Neymar: The Perfect Chaos. The new docuseries is set to be released on January 25.

One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history - like you've never seen before. NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain.

All while lifting the veil behind Neymar's marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar's place in sports history.

The docuseries was executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Daniel Sillman, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Ross M. Dinerstein, Ross Girard and Angus Wall.

Watch the new trailer here: