VIDEO: Netflix Shares KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT Series Trailer

Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. The new series will begin streaming on July 14, 2022.

The film features Jack Black as Po, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora.

Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction - and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Watch the new trailer here: