VIDEO: Netflix Shares DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON: DOWN UNDER Trailer

The eight episode season will debut on November 11.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under. The eight episode season will debut on November 11.

From Sydney to the Greater Blue Mountains, Zac and Darin meet with leading eco-warriors to learn about protected lands and habitat conservation.

In this new season, Emmy winning actor Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien IN SEARCH OF healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

The series is executive produced by Zac Efron, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Simkin, Jason Barrett, Cisco Henson and Darin Olien.

Watch the new video trailer here:

VIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI TechnologyVIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI Technology
October 19, 2022

Okay Kaya, aka Kaya Wilkins, shares an intoxicating video for her new single “Inside of a Plum,” a song inspired by ketamine therapy from her upcoming world-building album, SAP. For the song’s video, made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee, Kaya fed thousands of images and text to DALL·E 2 - OpenAI to create new images.
Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'
October 19, 2022

Acclaimed musician and Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway unveils a new song, “Still Dreaming,” co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele, Leon Bridges), along with a video directed by Demi Adejuyigbe. A run of live performances with Jenny Owen Youngs will bring Hirway to new cities.
Glen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian RefugeesGlen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian Refugees
October 19, 2022

Irglova’s inclusion was natural on a number of levels for Hansard as he was aware her parents back in her native Czech Republic had taken in multiple families from Ukraine. Irglova, now living in Iceland had been back this summer to visit and was equally moved by the issues at hand. Watch the new performance video now!
Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'
October 19, 2022

Her debut single was co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (John K., RZA), and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) as well as “You & Lonely,” co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Last year Wilder dropped her debut EP Teenage Lullabies.
BLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify SinglesBLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify Singles
October 19, 2022

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” and this summer’s “Sepsis,” which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their “Recommends” column as they called it a “phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP.”