VIDEO: Netflix Shares DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON: DOWN UNDER Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under. The eight episode season will debut on November 11.

From Sydney to the Greater Blue Mountains, Zac and Darin meet with leading eco-warriors to learn about protected lands and habitat conservation.

In this new season, Emmy winning actor Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien IN SEARCH OF healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

The series is executive produced by Zac Efron, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Simkin, Jason Barrett, Cisco Henson and Darin Olien.

Watch the new video trailer here: