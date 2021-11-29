VIDEO: Netflix Shares COMING OUT COLTON Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Coming Out Colton. The series is set to debut on December 3. The new series will consist of six, thirty-minute episodes.

Former professional football player and star of THE BACHELOR Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.

