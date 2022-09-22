Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares BARDO Trailer From Alejandro G. Iñárritu

The film will debut on Netflix December 16th.

Sep. 22, 2022  

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths will open theatrically everywhere in Mexico on October 27th, followed by a limited theatrical release in the US, Spain and Argentina on November 4th, before rolling out in a global expansion on November 18th. The film will debut on Netflix December 16th.

Five-time Academy Award®-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu brings us BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times.

Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama in an indelible performance. Shot on resplendent 65mm by Academy Award-nominee Darius Khondji (Amour, Se7en) and written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone (Oscar-winning Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and Biutiful), BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths marks Iñárritu's first film to be shot in Mexico since 2000's international sensation Amores Perros.

The film features production design by the Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero (ROMA, Pan's Labyrinth) and costume design by Anna Terrazas (The Deuce, ROMA).

Watch the trailer here:

From This Author - Michael Major


