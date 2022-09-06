VIDEO: Netflix Shares ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Teaser Trailer

Germany's official contender for the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature film category.

Following an exclusive engagement at the Paris Theater in New York on October 7, 2022, the film will expand to select theaters from October 14, 2022 and release on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

The cast includes Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, with Thibault De Montalembert, with Daniel Brühl, and Devid Striesow.

All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: