VIDEO: Netflix Reveals MO Series Trailer Starring Mo Amer

Netflix has shared the new trailer for MO, a new series that will begin streaming on August 24.

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bulls as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship.

His family - including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother - flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.

The cast also includes Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba and Tobe Nwigwe.

The heartfelt comedy is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Mr. Robot).

The series is executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow (Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & The Six), Luvh Rakhe (Dave, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and series Director Solvan "Slick" Naim (It's Bruno!, Snowfall).

Watch the new trailer here: