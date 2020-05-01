VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for HAVE A GOOD TRIP: ADVENTURES IN PSYCHEDELICS

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics. The documentary launches globally on May 11, 2020 only on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below!

Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics is a documentary featuring comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians, and musicians. Star-studded reenactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, Have A Good Trip explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, Pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?

Cast members include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and Rob Corddry to name a few. Written and directed by Donick Cary. Produced by Mike Rosenstein, Sunset Rose Pictures, and Sugarshack 2000.





Related Articles View More TV Stories