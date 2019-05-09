VIDEO: Netflix Releases the SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT Season Two Trailer

A seriously sexy comedy and rousing celebration of female empowerment, She's Gotta Have It Season 2 offers a timely and topical portrait of rising talents, with free-spirited artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) at the center. Struggling with newfound success this season, against a backdrop of black art and culture, Nola must decide if she will remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world. Her journey of self-discovery helps transform the lives of those around her, including friend and sometimes lover Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), who sets out to pursue his true passion of music as well as her inner circle of Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Winnie Win (Fat Joe). Their journey expands to new destinations this season beyond their home base of Fort Greene, the vibrant Brooklyn enclave, that continues to evolve and change as gentrification remakes the neighborhood.

Watch the trailer below!

Created by Spike Lee who also executive produces the series alongside Tonya Lewis Lee, all nine episodes of Season 2 will be released on May 24, 2019.

Spike Lee's joints include BLACKkKlansman, School Daze, Do The Right Thing, Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, Inside Man, Jungle Fever, Bamboozled, Crooklyn, Chiraq, She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Clockers, and such outstanding documentary work as the double Emmy Award winning If God Is Willing and da Creek Don't Rise and the Peabody Award winning A Huey P Newton Story, and the Netflix Original Film Rodney King. SPIKE is a 2-time Oscar nominee (Do The Right Thing and 4 Little Girls) and was awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2015 for his lifetime achievement and contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences.





