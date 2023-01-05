Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases YOU PEOPLE Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & More

The new film is slated to debut on January 27.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Netflix has released the trailer for You People. The new film is slated to debut on January 27.

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music.

As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly.

Kenya Barris' feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships. Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher, the comedy features an all-star ensemble cast including Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage and Mike Epps.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Lead TRUTH BE TOLD Season 3 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Lead TRUTH BE TOLD Season 3 Trailer
Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology “Truth Be Told” starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, and award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, who joins the all-new season. The video trailer also stars Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, and Tracie Thoms.
VIDEO: Nicolas Cage & Nicholas Hoult Star In RENFIELD Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Nicolas Cage & Nicholas Hoult Star In RENFIELD Trailer
In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the aide toDracula (Nicolas Cage). The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel’s Shang-Chi), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty) and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus). Watch the video trailer!
Michael Strahan Has One-on-One Interview With Prince Harry Photo
Michael Strahan Has One-on-One Interview With Prince Harry
On the eve of his memoir’s publication, Prince Harry discusses his relationship with Prince William and King Charles, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons, whether he wants to reconcile with the family, the pressure of the U.K. tabloids, processing the grief over his mother’s death and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021
January 4, 2023

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie TrailerVIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer
January 4, 2023

Return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” with writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This MonthJefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
January 4, 2023

The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth AlbumGothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
January 4, 2023

The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo RemixHippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
January 4, 2023

Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!
share