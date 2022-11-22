VIDEO: Netflix Releases WHITE NOISE Trailer Starring Greta Gerwig & Adam Driver

Watch the official trailer for White Noise, featuring the original song "new body rhumba" by LCD Soundsystem. White Noise is in select theaters this Friday and on Netflix December 30th.

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Watch the new trailer here: