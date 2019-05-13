VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for WHAT/IF Starring Renee Zellweger

Click Here for More Articles on TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS

Neo-noir social thriller WHAT/IF explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. The first season of the Netflix original series focuses on a mysterious woman's lucrative, but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds. All 10 episodes of WHAT/IF will become available to Netflix members worldwide on May 24, 2019.

The Netflix original series WHAT/IF stars Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire), Jane Levy (Castle Rock, Suburgatory), Blake Jenner (American Animals, Glee), Samantha Ware (Glee), Keith Powers (Famous in Love), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Juan Castano (Shades of Blue), John Clarence Stewart (Marvel's Luke Cage), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) & Louis Herthum (West World)

Executive produced by Showrunner Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy (Page Fright); Alex Gartner, Charles Roven (Atlas Entertainment); Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke (Compari Entertainment). WHAT/IF is produced by Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.





