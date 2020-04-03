VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of "The Last Kids on Earth". Based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Max Brailler, the fun and lighthearted "The Last Kids on Earth" follows Jack Sullivan (played by Nick Wolfhard) and a band of suburban middle schoolers living in a decked-out tree house, playing video games, gorging themselves on candy and battling zombies. The second season, called "The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade," is based on the second book of the series and will premiere with ten, 22-minute episodes.

Watch the trailer below!



"The Last Kids on Earth" is from Atomic Cartoons, produced/showran by Scott Peterson of Atomic Cartoons, and created and produced by Max Brallier who also authored the books. Season Two will feature a star-studded cast of voices including Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O'Hara, Bruce Campbell, Nick Wolfhard and Keith David.



Season 2 premieres on Netflix on April 17th.

"The Last Kids on Earth" is part of a larger world of IP that includes the book series as well as toys and other consumer products. The latest book installment of the series, "The Last Kids on Earth: June's Wild Flight" published by Penguin, will be released on April 7th.





