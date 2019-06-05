VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY

Netflix has released the trailer for the documentary The Edge of Democracy, which releases globally on Netflix on June 19, 2019.

A cautionary tale for these times of democracy in crisis - the personal and political Fuse to explore one of the most dramatic periods in Brazilian history. Combining unprecedented access to leaders past and present, including Presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula da Silva, with accounts of her own family's complex past, filmmaker Petra Costa (ELENA) witnesses their rise and fall and the tragically polarized nation that remains.

Watch the trailer below!

The documentary was directed by Petra Costa (Elena) and produced by Joanna Natasegara (Academy Award® winner The White Helmets), Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan.





