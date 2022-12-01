VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer For Sebastian Maniscalco's IS IT ME?

Netflix released the official trailer for Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me?

Comedian, actor, best-selling author and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has a brand new comedy special, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? which will premiere globally on Netflix December 6th.

This will mark Maniscalco's fourth special with Netflix following What's Wrong With People, Why Would You Do That? and Stay Hungry.

Channeling a 60's rat pack vibe UNDER THE LIGHTS of Las Vegas, Sebastian Maniscalco brings his signature comedy style to Sin City and goes all in for his newest special Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife's restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me?

Directed by Peter Segal (Tommy Boy, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard), the special is produced by Triage Entertainment. It was taped at Wynn Las Vegas.

Watch the new trailer here: