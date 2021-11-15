VIDEO: Netflix Releases Teaser for ROARING TWENTIES Series

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the new series, Roaring Twenties! The series will be released in 2 parts with Part 1 (6 episodes) available on December 10 and Part 2 (6 episodes) available on December 17.

In this new reality series, eight twenty-somethings set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

The series is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: