Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Teaser for ROARING TWENTIES Series

pixeltracker

The first part of the series will debut on December 10.

Nov. 15, 2021  

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the new series, Roaring Twenties! The series will be released in 2 parts with Part 1 (6 episodes) available on December 10 and Part 2 (6 episodes) available on December 17.

In this new reality series, eight twenty-somethings set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

The series is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Teaser for ROARING TWENTIES Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

From This Author Michael Major