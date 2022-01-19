VIDEO: Netflix Releases TALL GIRL 2 Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Tall Girl 2. The new film is set to be released on February 11. The film was directed by Emily Ting and written by Sam Wolfson.

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

The cast includes Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Anjelika Washington, Luke Eisner, Clara Wilsey, Rico Paris, Jan Luis Castellanos, Johanna Liauw, Chris Wlyde with Angela Kinsey and Steve Zahn.

Watch the new trailer here: