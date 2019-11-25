VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for MICHELE WOLF: JOKE SHOW

Nov. 25, 2019  

Comedian Michelle Wolf, wants to fight for women's equality...but not in like that annoying way. In her upcoming Netflix comedy special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little "less" woke and more, all the while, constantly defying expectations.

Watch the trailer below!

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show launches globally on Netflix on December 10, 2019.

