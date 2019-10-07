VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT

Comedian and actress Jenny Slate's first Netflix original comedy special Stage Fright gives the audience an inside look at the comedian's world. Interspersed within her hilarious stand-up set, Jenny shares personal clips of her childhood and interviews with her family in an intimate look at her life. Launching globally on October 22, Jenny overcomes her stage fright while telling stories about her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home.

The special launches globally on Netflix on October 22, 2019.





