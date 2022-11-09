VIDEO: Netflix Releases GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The film will be released December 9, 2022 on Netflix and is in select theaters now.

The cast includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman.

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

The film features Music by Alexandre Desplat; Lyrics by Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale.

