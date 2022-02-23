VIDEO: Netflix Drops OZARK: THE FINAL EPISODES Teaser & Release Date

The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premiered January 21, 2022, the second part will premiere April 29, 2022.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Ozark stars Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica FalcÃ³n.

Emmy AwardÂ® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Watch the new teaser here: