VIDEO: Netflix Drops LOVE IS BLIND Season Three Teaser

The new season is set ot launch on October 19.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Netflix has released a teaser for the third season of Love Is Blind. The new season is set ot launch on October 19.

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in DALLAS where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Starting October 19th, new episodes of Love is Blind (S3) will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes:

When will new episodes of Love Is Blind be released?

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 19): Episodes 1-4
Week 2 (Wednesday, October 26): Episodes 5-7
Week 3 (Wednesday, November 2): Episodes 8-10
Week4 (Wednesday, November 9): Episodes 11 (Weddings) - 12 (Reunion)

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

