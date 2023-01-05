Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for New Season of BAKE SQUAD

The new season will launch on January 20, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  

After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone's extra special big day.

Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough.

With stunning sweet visuals and surprises at every turn, season two takes it up a level - from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano. The bakers pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of!

The Bake Squad includes Ashley Holt, Christophe Rull, Gonzo Jimenez, and Maya-Camille Broussard.

Watch the new trailer here:



