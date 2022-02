Netflix has released the trailer for the new film Windfall. The film will be released on March 18, 2022.

A Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed.

The cast includes Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons. Charlie McDowell directed the film, which was written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker.

Watch the new trailer here: