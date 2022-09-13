Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE REAL BLING RING: HOLLYWOOD HEIST Trailer

The new series will launch on September 21, 2022.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. The new series will launch on September 21, 2022.

First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie- but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told...until now.

10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation.

A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control.

Featuring interviews with Alexis Haines (Neiers), Nick Norgo (Prugo), Andrea Arlington, Gabrielle Hames, Audrina Patridge and Perez Hilton.

Watch the new trailer here:

